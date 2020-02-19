T20 Mumbai franchises threaten boycott

All eight owners of the T20 Mumbai have threatened to pull out of the local league in case Probability Sports — which has been handed the responsibility to plan, market and conduct the league by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) — continues to be involved in the league.

Representatives of all the eight owners had a meeting with MCA president Vijay Patil at the MCA Club in Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday. They submitted a joint letter to Patil, asking him to intervene and ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Joint decision

“We have decided that unless MCA is not taking charge of the league, we owners will not be participating in the league henceforth under Probability Sports,” the letter, accessed by The Hindu, stated.

While Patil and Probability Sports remained unavailable for a comment, The Hindu understands that the meeting was called by Patil following a letter last week by the team owners against Probability Sports, citing lack of transparency.

Probability Sports — a firm jointly formed by IIFL and Wizcraft only for T20 Mumbai’s conduct — has been handed over a five-year deal by the MCA. While the MCA is paid an undisclosed annual sum — around ₹3 crore per annum, for five years, Probability Sports virtually runs the league.

For the inaugural edition, the six franchisees had entered into a bilateral agreement with Probability Sports.

Supplementary pact

However, before the league’s expansion to eight teams, after receiving complaints about conduct of the league, the MCA had signed a supplementary agreement, making it a party to the franchise agreement besides Probability Sports.

However, according to a team official, no franchisee has been provided with a copy of the supplementary agreement so far.

Interestingly, the much-delayed amendments to the MCA constitution, in line with the Supreme Court-directed administrative reforms, make it clear that the league cannot be outsourced. Clause 28 of the MCA constitution about “Governing Council for T20 Mumbai League/any other premier league” specifies that a seven-member governing council, including the secretary and the treasurer, should be appointed in the annual general meeting.

But the MCA is yet to convene the AGM despite the new set of office-bearers having taken over on October 4. Until the AGM is convened, the fate of T20 Mumbai hangs in the balance.