T10 is a good test for the bowlers: Malinga

At 37, Lasith Malinga continues to be a match-winning weapon in the armoury of cricket teams. In the T10 League so far, he has a striking economy rate of 7.75, the best among bowlers who have bowled more than six overs in the competition.

The Sri Lankan stalwart, in an interaction with Sportstar, shares his views about the demands of the format for fast bowlers and more.

In T10, is there room for much planning and strategising or is it more of instinct that takes over?

We have to get our mental preparation and planning before the match. The six balls of an over, you have to manage the combination — how many yorkers, how slower ball, the straighter one [etc.]. You have to get that mixture pre-planned. Then you can adjust according to the situation.

How important are variations for a fast bowler in T10?

If you want to bowl variations, you want the batsman to mistime the ball, right? The variation is important, but before that you have to understand game situation – how many runs they need to get. If I did these, what’s going to happen? Variations are a very dangerous thing to use, but [if] someone has that game reading, he can use that variation very tactically.

How important is temperament, especially in a format like the T10?

That’s the good test for the bowlers. In shorter formats bowlers are trying their yorkers, they’re learning their slower balls.

Playing all three formats and also T10 would be challenging for a fast bowler?

A cricketer’s career is very short. Someone’s career is one year, someone’s career is 15 years. I feel a cricketer has to look after his body. If you want to achieve something, you have to play. The body is maintained by you, yes. You have to do all the hard work to maintain your body, but I feel if you can play any other cricket – doesn’t matter it’s Test cricket, doesn’t matter it’s ODI or T20 or T10, whatever it is, you are the cricketer, you have to play maximum cricket.

How can a fast bowler minimise injuries?

We can’t minimise injuries. We can [play to] our strength and we can’t know when we’re going to get injured. I feel whoever wants to play cricket, you have to play like ‘this is my last match’. Injuries we can’t control. We can control our performance, our effort.

Your favourite ODI memory.

My World Cup in 2007 we were in the final. I got a hat-trick in the tournament. I remember all my wickets. End of my cricketing career, in the last World Cup, we won against England. That’s a memorable match for me because it was my last World Cup.