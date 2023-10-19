Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament | Saurashtra rides on Harvik’s ton to beat Manipur

October 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Harvik Desai’s unbeaten 104 (55b, 10x4, 6x6) helped Saurashtra beat Manipur by 85 runs in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at Ranchi on Thursday.

Shai Rasheed hit an unbeaten 100 (54b, 10x4, 6x6) as Andhra posted an 145-run win over Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Group D match at Mohali, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand played out a tie for Jharkhand to win the super over.

The scores: Group A (at Jaipur): Mizoram 163/6 in 20 overs (Agni Chopra 94) bt Meghalaya 143/7 in 20 overs (Larry Sangma 36, Anish Charak 36 n.o., T.C. Vanlalremruata 3/21); Points: Mizoram 4 (4), Meghalaya 0 (0).

Chhattisgarh 97 in 19.1 overs (Shashank Singh 51, Ravi Teja 6/13) lost to Hyderabad 98/4 in 16 overs; Hyderabad 4 (12), Chhattisgarh 0 (8).

Haryana 178/3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 89 n.o., Rohit Sharma 47 n.o.) bt Jammu & Kashmir 105 in 17.3 overs (Fazil Rashid 61, Anshul Kamboj 3/12, Harshal Patel 3/16); Haryana 4 (4), J&K 0 (0).

Mumbai 142/8 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Shivam Dube 35, Atit Sheth 3/31) bt Baroda 139/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 62, Shivalik Sharma 30, Tushar Deshpande 3/20); Mumbai 4 (12), Baroda 0 (8).

Group B (at Mumbai): Odisha 210/5 in 20 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 71 n.o., Prayash Singh 75) bt Sikkim 106 in 17.2 overs (Sunil Roul 4/24, Debabrata Pradhan 3/14); Odisha 4 (8), Sikkim 0 (0).

Services 124 in 19.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 39, Riyan Parag 3/9, Sourav Dey 4/20) lost to Assam 128/2 in 12.4 overs (Rishav Das 41 n.o., Riyan Parag 76 n.o.); Assam 4 (8), Services 0 (4).

Bihar 111 in 20 overs (Gaurav Joshi 37) lost to Kerala 117/4 in 13 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 36, Vishnu Vinod 32, Abdul Basith 39 n.o.); Kerala 4 (12), Bihar 0 (0).

Chandigarh 138/9 in 20 overs (Gaurav Puri 38 n.o.) lost to Himachal Pradesh 139/4 in 17.2 overs (Ekant Sen 70 n.o., Bhagmender Lather 3/33); HP 4 (8), Chandigarh 0 (8).

Group C (at Ranchi): Gujarat 216/7 in 20 overs (Urvil Patel 46, Saurav Chauhan 36) bt Goa 201/6 in 20 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 32, K.V. Siddhanth 53, Deepraj Gaonkar 30, Darshan Misal 50 n.o., Shen Patel 4/36); Gujarat 4 (12), Goa 0 (8).

Saurashtra 240/4 in 20 overs (Harvik Desai 104 n.o., Vishvaraj Jadeja 69) bt Manipur 155/5 in 20 overs (Kangabam Priyojit 75, Bikash Singh 35); Saurashtra 4 (8), Manipur 0 (0).

Andhra 228/4 in 20 overs (Hanuma Vihari 49, Shaik Rasheed 100 n.o.) bt Arunachal Pradesh 83/8 in 20 overs (Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/10); Andhra 4 (4), Arunachal 0 (0).

Punjab 218/5 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 34, Abhishek Sharma 82) bt Railways 98 in 16 overs (Harpreet Brar 3/15, Mayank Markande 3/18); Punjab 4 (8), Railways 0 (8).

Group D (at Mohali): Jharkhand 178/7 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 31, Virat Singh 71, Agrim Tiwari 4/33) tied with Uttarakhand 178/3 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Chaudhary 54, Kunal Chandela 83); b Uttarakhand 13/0, Jharkhand 14/0; Jharkhand won the super over; Jharkhand 4 (8), Uttarakhand 0 (4).

Bengal 225/3 in 20 overs (Abishek Porel 73 n.o., Sudip Kumar Gharami 68, Shahbaz Ahmed 38 n.o.) bt Puducherry 163 in 19.5 overs (Arun Karthik 41, Akash Deep 3/20, Ishan Porel 3/25); Bengal 4 (8), Puducherry 0 (2).

Rajasthan 200/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 60, Kunal Singh Rathore 61 n.o.) lost to Vidarbha 205/4 in 19.5 overs (Atharva Taide 54, Dhruv Shorey 74); Vidarbha 4 (8), Rajasthan 0 (2).

Group E (at Dehradun): Madhya Pradesh 76 in 17.4 overs (Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/16, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/17) lost to Karnataka 77/3 in 16 overs; Karnataka 4 (6), MP 0 (2).

Tripura 129/5 in 20 overs (Ganesh Satish 52 n.o.) lost to Tamil Nadu 133/2 in 16.5 overs (Hari Nishaanth 59, Sai Sudharsan 54 n.o.); Tamil Nadu 4 (10), Tripura 0 (4).

Nagaland 105/9 in 20 overs lost to Delhi 107/2 in 13.5 overs (Anuj Rawat 37, Yash Dhull 41 n.o.); Delhi 4 (10), Nagaland 0 (2).