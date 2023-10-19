HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament | Saurashtra rides on Harvik’s ton to beat Manipur

October 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Harvik Desai’s unbeaten 104 (55b, 10x4, 6x6) helped Saurashtra beat Manipur by 85 runs in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at Ranchi on Thursday.

Shai Rasheed hit an unbeaten 100 (54b, 10x4, 6x6) as Andhra posted an 145-run win over Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Group D match at Mohali, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand played out a tie for Jharkhand to win the super over.

The scores: Group A (at Jaipur): Mizoram 163/6 in 20 overs (Agni Chopra 94) bt Meghalaya 143/7 in 20 overs (Larry Sangma 36, Anish Charak 36 n.o., T.C. Vanlalremruata 3/21); Points: Mizoram 4 (4), Meghalaya 0 (0).

Chhattisgarh 97 in 19.1 overs (Shashank Singh 51, Ravi Teja 6/13) lost to Hyderabad 98/4 in 16 overs; Hyderabad 4 (12), Chhattisgarh 0 (8).

Haryana 178/3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 89 n.o., Rohit Sharma 47 n.o.) bt Jammu & Kashmir 105 in 17.3 overs (Fazil Rashid 61, Anshul Kamboj 3/12, Harshal Patel 3/16); Haryana 4 (4), J&K 0 (0).

Mumbai 142/8 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Shivam Dube 35, Atit Sheth 3/31) bt Baroda 139/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 62, Shivalik Sharma 30, Tushar Deshpande 3/20); Mumbai 4 (12), Baroda 0 (8).

Group B (at Mumbai): Odisha 210/5 in 20 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 71 n.o., Prayash Singh 75) bt Sikkim 106 in 17.2 overs (Sunil Roul 4/24, Debabrata Pradhan 3/14); Odisha 4 (8), Sikkim 0 (0).

Services 124 in 19.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 39, Riyan Parag 3/9, Sourav Dey 4/20) lost to Assam 128/2 in 12.4 overs (Rishav Das 41 n.o., Riyan Parag 76 n.o.); Assam 4 (8), Services 0 (4).

Bihar 111 in 20 overs (Gaurav Joshi 37) lost to Kerala 117/4 in 13 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 36, Vishnu Vinod 32, Abdul Basith 39 n.o.); Kerala 4 (12), Bihar 0 (0).

Chandigarh 138/9 in 20 overs (Gaurav Puri 38 n.o.) lost to Himachal Pradesh 139/4 in 17.2 overs (Ekant Sen 70 n.o., Bhagmender Lather 3/33); HP 4 (8), Chandigarh 0 (8).

Group C (at Ranchi): Gujarat 216/7 in 20 overs (Urvil Patel 46, Saurav Chauhan 36) bt Goa 201/6 in 20 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 32, K.V. Siddhanth 53, Deepraj Gaonkar 30, Darshan Misal 50 n.o., Shen Patel 4/36); Gujarat 4 (12), Goa 0 (8).

Saurashtra 240/4 in 20 overs (Harvik Desai 104 n.o., Vishvaraj Jadeja 69) bt Manipur 155/5 in 20 overs (Kangabam Priyojit 75, Bikash Singh 35); Saurashtra 4 (8), Manipur 0 (0).

Andhra 228/4 in 20 overs (Hanuma Vihari 49, Shaik Rasheed 100 n.o.) bt Arunachal Pradesh 83/8 in 20 overs (Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/10); Andhra 4 (4), Arunachal 0 (0).

Punjab 218/5 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 34, Abhishek Sharma 82) bt Railways 98 in 16 overs (Harpreet Brar 3/15, Mayank Markande 3/18); Punjab 4 (8), Railways 0 (8).

Group D (at Mohali): Jharkhand 178/7 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 31, Virat Singh 71, Agrim Tiwari 4/33) tied with Uttarakhand 178/3 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Chaudhary 54, Kunal Chandela 83); b Uttarakhand 13/0, Jharkhand 14/0; Jharkhand won the super over; Jharkhand 4 (8), Uttarakhand 0 (4).

Bengal 225/3 in 20 overs (Abishek Porel 73 n.o., Sudip Kumar Gharami 68, Shahbaz Ahmed 38 n.o.) bt Puducherry 163 in 19.5 overs (Arun Karthik 41, Akash Deep 3/20, Ishan Porel 3/25); Bengal 4 (8), Puducherry 0 (2).

Rajasthan 200/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 60, Kunal Singh Rathore 61 n.o.) lost to Vidarbha 205/4 in 19.5 overs (Atharva Taide 54, Dhruv Shorey 74); Vidarbha 4 (8), Rajasthan 0 (2).

Group E (at Dehradun): Madhya Pradesh 76 in 17.4 overs (Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/16, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/17) lost to Karnataka 77/3 in 16 overs; Karnataka 4 (6), MP 0 (2).

Tripura 129/5 in 20 overs (Ganesh Satish 52 n.o.) lost to Tamil Nadu 133/2 in 16.5 overs (Hari Nishaanth 59, Sai Sudharsan 54 n.o.); Tamil Nadu 4 (10), Tripura 0 (4).

Nagaland 105/9 in 20 overs lost to Delhi 107/2 in 13.5 overs (Anuj Rawat 37, Yash Dhull 41 n.o.); Delhi 4 (10), Nagaland 0 (2).

Related Topics

Twenty20 / national tournament / national championship / sport / sports event / domestic / Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.