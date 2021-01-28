Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Well-oiled Tamil Nadu the favourite against Rajasthan

But Dinesh Karthik’s side will be wary of its semifinal opponent’s bowling strength

A confident and well-oiled Tamil Nadu takes on Rajasthan in a rematch of last season’s semifinal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Ahead of its quarterfinal clash against Himachal Pradesh, an area of concern for TN was that its middle-order was untested.

Stepping up to the plate

However, in that game, the middle-order had to step up, with the side being reduced to 66 for five, pursuing 136. B. Aparajith and M. Shahrukh Khan rose to the occasion to help TN chase down the total with relative ease in the end.

Earlier, seamer Sonu Yadav (three for 14 in four overs with 16 dot balls) had been the pick of the TN bowlers.

In Rajasthan, TN faces an opponent with a strong bowling unit but one without enough batting firepower. Rajasthan’s batting depends heavily on three key players in Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba and skipper Ashok Menaria — its only batsmen to have scored half-centuries so far.

No Chahar cousins

Rajasthan also doesn’t have the services of the Chahar cousins — Rahul is with the Indian camp in Chennai while Deepak is at the NCA in Bengaluru with a niggle.

While it managed well in the quarterfinals without the duo, Rajasthan was up against a relatively weak side in Bihar that came through from the Plate Group.

Its bowling unit of Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi will need to perform at its best to keep TN honest.

TN coach D. Vasu said, “Yes, they have a strong bowling attack, so we should be watchful. At the same time, we have done our homework and are confident of doing well.”

With Sandeep Warrier joining the Indian camp, Vasu said the final decision on whether the team goes for a pacer (Aswin Crist or G. Periyasamy) or drafts in a spinner such as M. Siddharth will be made based on the type of wicket that is on offer.