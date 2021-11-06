Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Vashisht’s five-for helps Delhi rout Uttarakhand

Driving force: Hyderabad rode on Tanmay Agarwal’s 35-ball 55.

Hyderabad gets the better of Saurashtra in a cliff-hanger, thanks to Tanmay’s brisk half-century

Off-spinner Shivank Vashisht razed Uttarakhand to hand Delhi a 35-run win in a low-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E contest in Rohtak on Thursday.

Playing only the second T20 of his career, Vashisht took 5/19 in his four overs as Uttarakhand, chasing 123 to win, folded for 86.

His efforts saved Delhi’s blushes after it was struggling after being put in. No. 3 Himmat Singh top-scored with 35 (34b, 3x4, 1x6) and his partnership of 24 with Nitish Rana (18b, 10b, 3x4, 1x6) was the highest of the innings as wickets kept falling.

Impetus

Pradeep Sangwan’s unbeaten 25 (21b, 4x4) late in the innings provided a much-needed impetus and proved invaluable in the end. Fast bowler Mayank Mishra (3/27) and left-arm spinner Nikhil Kohli (3/11) were the chief wicket-takers for Uttarakhand.

In Sultanpur, Hyderabad got the better of Saurashtra in a cliff-hanger. Prerak Mankad (71, 46b, 4x4, 5x6) and Jaydev Unadkat (58 n.o., 32b, 6x4, 3x6) shepherded Saurashtra to 173/8 in its 20 overs. Hyderabad chased down its target with three balls to spare, with captain Tanmay Agarwal scoring a 35-ball 55.

India batsman Hanuma Vihari rolled his arm over and was perhaps the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, taking 2/16 in his four overs.

UP posts win

Also in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh by 22 runs. Karn Sharma (60, 50b, 6x4, 1x6) and Rinku Singh (57 n.o. 29b, 4x4, 4x6) shone with the bat as UP posted 165. Chandigarh couldn’t muster a quick enough reply, finishing on 143/5 in its 20 overs. Captain Manan Vohra top-scored with 42.