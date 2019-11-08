Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Time to find new Twenty20 talent

The stage is all set for some of the gifted cricketers, who have been plying their trade in the BCCI domestic tournaments, to dream big.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 tournament gets underway from Friday and will try to evoke the interest of fans, who otherwise would be riveted on the T20 series between India and Bangladesh.

The tournament offers a launch pad for the fearless to make an impact and catch the attention of the selectors and most importantly of the many scouts the IPL franchisees employ.

Exceptions

It is not that the inter-State T20 tournament, that has been in existence for almost dozen years, has thrown a bright prospect every year. There have been exceptions, and the remarkable one has been Gujarat’s Jasprit Bumrah who was discovered by Mumbai Indians’ scout John Wright six seasons ago.

The IPL has paved the way for cricketers to come into the limelight, and with the Season 13 auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19, there could be a few players from the 38 teams, placed in five groups, to get the nod.

The chances of coming into contention as an India probable for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup may be slim for a raw hand, but an exceptional display throughout the campaign that will end with the knock-out may do the trick.

While the tournament can be deemed as a countdown primarily for IPL selection, the teams equipped with allround wherewithal would aim to win the trophy.

Last season, Karnataka put up an outstanding display in the group and the knockout stages in Indore, won 12 matches in a row to clinch the title.

Two teams from each of the five groups will advance to the knockout stage.

The sheer unpredictable nature of the game can produce an upset or two, but teams like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi would fancy their chances.

On Wednesday, the Mizoram team which will play Mumbai here on Friday, had to come to terms with losing its captain Abrar Kazi, who was arrested in connection with malpractices in the Karnataka Premier League.