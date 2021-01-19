Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Jharkhand edges past Hyderabad

Makes 23 for no loss and restricts the opponent to 14 for one in the Super Over

Jharkhand defeated Hyderabad via Super Over in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Hyderabad scored 139 for eight, while Jharkhand ended at 139 for nine.

In the Super Over, Jharkhand made 23 for no loss and restricted Hyderabad to 14 for one to finish with three wins.

Hyderabad managed just one victory.

Early inroads

Opting to field, Jharkhand made early inroads. Vivek Tiwari claimed Pragnay Reddy leg before and had Thakur Tilak Varma caught at third man in the second over.

B. Sandeep (37, 34b, 4x4) and Tanmay Agarwal (13) added 30 before the latter was removed by Bal Krishna.

Sandeep played some attractive shots, primarily on the off-side, as he forged a 28-run association with Himalay Agarwal (26, 28b, 1x4, 1x6).

Sandeep fell playing a reverse sweep off Utkarsh Singh.

Himalay and B. Rahul (26, 20b, 1x4, 1x6) gathered 41. Left-arm seamer Vikash Singh returned to dismiss both in the 18th over when Hyderabad looked to score quickly.

T. Ravi Teja (12, 7b, 1x6) and C.V. Milind (16, 5b, 2x4, 1x6) flexed their muscles as Hyderabad collected 30 off the last 10 deliveries.

Good start

In reply, openers Ishan Kishan (27, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Utkarsh (29, 26b, 4x4) provided Jharkhand a good start. Ishan chose the leg side, while Utkash played it straight.

Ravi Teja broke the 43-run partnership by dismissing Ishan in the sixth over. Ajay Dev Goud claimed Utkarsh and Virat Singh in the 11th over and Kumar Suraj in 13th to put Jharkhand under pressure.

Rakshan Reddy got rid of Saurabh Tiwary (nine) while Ravi sent back Kaushal Singh (24, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) to make the chase tougher.

Anukul Roy’s unbeaten 28 (13b, 3x6) helped Jharkhand tie the scores.