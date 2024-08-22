GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Daniel Hughes for 2025 season

Cheteshwar Pujara won’t return to Sussex as Australian Daniel Hughes takes over for County Championship and T20 matches

Updated - August 22, 2024 11:18 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 11:17 pm IST - London

PTI
Cheteshwar Pujara returned to Sussex for the third successive time in 2024.

Cheteshwar Pujara returned to Sussex for the third successive time in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year's County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes.

The left-handed Hughes will be available for all Championship and T20 Vitality Blast matches next season. The club also announced that West Indies right-arm fast bowler Jayden Sales will play the first block of championship fixtures.

Pujara returned to Sussex for the third successive time in 2024. He played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes' arrival.

"Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said in a statement on its official website.

Hughes was the leading run scorer in the group stages of this year's Blast with 560 runs at an average of 43.07, including five fifties and a highest score of 96 not out.

The Aussie helped Sussex secure a quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning at home on September 4. He will also featured in Sussex's final five Championship games this season.

"Dan has been top class for us on and off the field. He has brought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games," Fabrace said.

Related Topics

India / Test cricket / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.