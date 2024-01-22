Suryakumar Yadav named captain of ICC men's T20I team of the year

January 22, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Dubai

Flamboyant middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the ICC men's T20I Team of the Year, which also includes three more Indians in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed throughout the year with the bat, ball or their all-round exploits.

Suryakumar found a place in the side for a second straight year and is in the running for T20I men's Cricketer of the Year.

The right-handed strokemaker from Mumbai had a solid 2023.

His first innings of just seven to start the year against Sri Lanka was a mere speed bump in another prolific year, as he made scores of 51 (36) and 112 not out (51) in the next two matches.

Consistent scoring in 20s to 40s continued, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence proved his class. He ended the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.

Suryakumar also became India captain with Rohit Sharma taking a break in the back end of the year.

He made half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before posting a 100 against the Proteas off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

Besides the Indian quartet, the 11-member team also has England's Phil Salt as Jaiswal's opening partner, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran as wicket-keeper, Mark Chapman of New Zealand, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Uganda all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, Iraland's Mark Adair and Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe.

Among women, off-spinner Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian to find a place in the 11-member side to be led by Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

The women's side features four Australians — Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt, two from England in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, West Indies' Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr of New Zealand.

