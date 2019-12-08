Suryakumar confident his time has come

If there is an award for the best performer with the bat this season in white-ball cricket, Suryakumar Yadav will be a prime contender. Mumbai may not have won a title in both the inter-State tournaments so far but the captain has been in such scintillating touch that fans and experts alike are confident that an India call-up is just around the corner.

Still, as he enters the Ranji Trophy season, Surya has a touch of uncertainty in his mind. Not about his game — he feels he has never been as clear as this all through his career — but the fact that he has to balance the art of leading Mumbai in the red-ball format while waiting for the call-up to India’s squad in the shortest format.

“It is a little difficult when you see there’s a lot of white-ball cricket around (in India’s calendar) and your name is doing the rounds. But at the end, you have got to stay in the present. If it has to happen, it will anyway, in a few days or weeks or months,” Surya told The Hindu.

Job at hand

“For now, the challenge is to play Ranji games, lead the team well, perform with the bat and help the team recover from an average season last year. The thoughts of an India call-up in T20 do keep crossing my mind, but you’ve got to keep that aside and focus on the job at hand.”

So far this season, Surya has excelled at it. He finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an average of 113, the highest in the tournament. The stylish right-hander continued in the same vein in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His tally of 392 was the third highest while his strike rate of 169 was the second-best among batsmen with 250 runs in the tournament.

Ever since making his First Class debut in 2010, Surya — just like his Mumbai senior Rohit Sharma in the first half of his international career — has lived with the tag of “talented but inconsistent”. But the maverick who stresses that he has “calmed down having taken to meditation since off-season” hopes that his performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League over the last couple of seasons have justified his talent.

Never in doubt

“Obviously I used to hear this a lot. But I never doubted my skill. I never had that question mark in my mind, ki boss kyun nahi kar raha hai, kaise karega, kar sakta hai ki nahi (why isn’t he doing it, how will he do it, whether he will succeed or not). I backed myself in any situation,” Surya said.

“Whatever opportunity I got — be it T20s, one-day or Ranji Trophy — I just tried to enjoy the game as much as possible. Keep batting, keep scoring runs and rest everything will fall in place. Of course it has taken a lot of time. Even I know that. But the time has come.”