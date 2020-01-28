Surprise guest at Eden Gardens

The Eden Gardens, hosting the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match here, on Monday had a surprise guest in former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh, who made an appearance around lunch time on day one of the contest.
Waugh — who is currently writing a book ‘Spirit of cricket’ — was here to ‘discover the spirit of cricket in India.’
He took some photos at the Eden before visiting other parts of the city where the game has a distinct presence.
Waugh, who supports Udayan Children’s Home here, has a strong connection with the city.
He lifted the World Cup here in 1987 and captained the Australian side against India in the epic 2001 Test, which was made memorable by V.V.S. Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s 376-run partnership that helped the hosts bounce back from a precarious position and win the match.
