Cricket

Surprise guest at Eden Gardens

Focused as always: Steve Waugh takes photos at the Eden Gardens during the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match on Monday.

Focused as always: Steve Waugh takes photos at the Eden Gardens during the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match on Monday.  

more-in

Hosting the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match, the stadium had a surprise guest in former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh.

The Eden Gardens, hosting the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match here, on Monday had a surprise guest in former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh, who made an appearance around lunch time on day one of the contest.

Waugh — who is currently writing a book ‘Spirit of cricket’ — was here to ‘discover the spirit of cricket in India.’

He took some photos at the Eden before visiting other parts of the city where the game has a distinct presence.

Waugh, who supports Udayan Children’s Home here, has a strong connection with the city.

He lifted the World Cup here in 1987 and captained the Australian side against India in the epic 2001 Test, which was made memorable by V.V.S. Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s 376-run partnership that helped the hosts bounce back from a precarious position and win the match.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
sports event
sport
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 4:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/surprise-guest-at-eden-gardens/article30668445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY