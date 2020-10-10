Suresh was ahead of his time: Sujith

Haven’t seen many naturals like him, says Sunil Oasis

On Friday night, even as cricket fans were glued to the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah, a disturbing news emerged from Alappuzha. M. Suresh Kumar, reports said, had ended his life. It was a tragic end to a remarkable cricketer, at the age of 47.

The left-arm spinner was so good and a complete package that he could have represented the senior Indian team, felt those who have played with and against him. He did play for the India Under-19 team — and was the first from Kerala to do so — but had the potential to achieve more.

Sujith Somasundar, former India opener and currently head of education at the National Cricket Academy, is one of those who believe Suresh could have had a brighter career.

Extremely talented

“I have played against him in so many matches, from the Under-15 days through the Ranji Trophy, and found him extremely talented,” Sujith told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru.

“He was a superb spinner, had a fluid action, mixed it up well and had a good loop.”

He also has vivid memories of Suresh as a fielder. “He was one of the best fielders I have ever come across,” said Sujith.

“I would say he was even ahead of his times when it came to fielding. He specialised in running out batsman with direct hits pretending to aim at the other end.

“And he did that on the outfields of Kerala which was full of pebbles and devoid of grass.”

Like Sujith, Sunil Oasis too is a contemporary of Suresh. The former Kerala captain was his teammate for over a decade.

Gifted player

“We have played together in junior cricket too,” said Sunil. “He was a gifted cricketer. I haven't seen many naturals like him in my career.”

He said it was unfortunate that Suresh did not go on to play for the senior Indian team. “With some luck, he easily could have,” he said.

“He was one of the best spinners in India at the time. Given his exceptional skills as a fielder and usefulness as a batsman, he would have excelled in ODIs.”

Sunil remembers Suresh was effective on any surface but particularly difficult on turners. “I have several memories about him, including the way he ran Yuvraj Singh out in a Deodhar Trophy match in that typical fashion of his,” he said.

“He was also the bowler who used to get Rahul Dravid out most when Kerala played Karnataka.”