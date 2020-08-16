Suresh Raina | International career in pictures

Cricket
Suresh Raina | International career in pictures16 August 2020 10:59 IST
Updated: 16 August 2020 10:59 IST
The left-handed batsman announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020
Minutes after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post, Suresh Raina did the same through a similar post on his page.
Raina, the left-handed batsman who represented India from 2005 to 2018, was getting ready for the 2020 IPL when he made the announcement, addressed to his Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni. Raina played a significant amount of cricket with India under Dhoni’s leadership.
“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his Instagram page.
Photo: The Hindu
Photo: The Hindu
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: THE HINDU
Photo: AFP
Photo: THE HINDU
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
