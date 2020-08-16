Cricket

Suresh Raina | International career in pictures

The Hindu Net Desk 16 August 2020 10:59 IST
Updated: 16 August 2020 10:59 IST

The left-handed batsman announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020

Minutes after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post, Suresh Raina did the same through a similar post on his page.

Raina, the left-handed batsman who represented India from 2005 to 2018, was getting ready for the 2020 IPL when he made the announcement, addressed to his Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni. Raina played a significant amount of cricket with India under Dhoni’s leadership.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his Instagram page.

A prolific scorer and sharp fielder at the junior level, Suresh Raina got his first international call-up during the 2005 tour of Sri Lanka as a 19-year-old. In the picture, he cuts a cake with fellow rookie Venugopala Rao in Chennai before the team’s departure. Photo: The Hindu
Raina's debut innings was the stuff of nightmares though. He was trapped lbw first ball off Muttiah Muralitharan in Dambulla. Photo: The Hindu
Raina's attacking style of batting made him a regular in India’s limited-overs sides. His first international century came against Hong Kong during the 2008 Asia Cup. Photo: AFP
During the 2010 World T20, Raina became the first Indian to score a century in T20 internationals in St. Lucia against South Africa. Photo: AFP
A few months later, Raina finally got a Test opportunity and he made it count, scoring a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In doing so, he became the first Indian to have scored centuries in all three formats. Photo: REUTERS
He continued his good form with fifties in his next two Tests, including 86 against Australia in Mohali in 2010. Photo: THE HINDU
Raina made three half-centuries during the 2011 tour of West Indies. However, he wasn’t able to fulfil his potential in Test matches after the initial promise and managed only 18 games, scoring 768 runs with one century. Photo: AFP
Meanwhile, he was a regular in the white-ball format. Raina made valuable 30s in the knockout matches of the 2011 World Cup, with his quick 36 in the semi-final against Pakistan getting India to a winning total. Photo: THE HINDU
Raina’s leadership qualities were recognised when he stood in as captain for certain tours. He led India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20 internationals. Photo: AP
Raina played the last of his internationals for India in 2018. His last international century came in the 2015 World Cup. He finished his ODI career with 5,615 runs in 226 matches with 5 centuries. Photo: AP
