Suresh Raina | International career in pictures

Minutes after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post, Suresh Raina did the same through a similar post on his page.

Raina, the left-handed batsman who represented India from 2005 to 2018, was getting ready for the 2020 IPL when he made the announcement, addressed to his Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni. Raina played a significant amount of cricket with India under Dhoni’s leadership.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his Instagram page.