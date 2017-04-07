Supergiant Smith does the star turn

Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith showed the way for Rising Pune Supergiant to notch up a big victory against Mumbai Indians in the VIVO IPL-10 match at the MCA International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

On a surface that played true, perhaps for the first time in many IPL matches played here, Rahane straightaway got into top gear to punish Hardik Pandya’s medium-pace for three boundaries in the second over.

He proceeded to look for runs against Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan as Supergiant raced to 59 by the end of PowerPlay.

After Rahane departed, with Nitish Rana holding his nerve to take a splendid catch deep at square-leg, Smith took charge to enable his team post a solid win.

Supergiant needed 36 runs off the last four overs and 13 off the last. Pollard conceded just three runs off his first three balls, but Smith finished a thrilling match with two sixes.

Earlier, Jos Buttler came up with some hard-hit boundaries and at the fag end , Hardik Pandya found a way to thump Ashoke Dinda for four mighty sixes to set a challenging target of 185.

Thanks to Tim Southee lifting a straight six off the last ball sent down by Stokes and Pandya’s swashbuckling effort in the last over, MI added 36 runs off the last seven balls. None of the three bowlers, Smith tried in the first four overs vindicated his call at the toss.

But, Tahir found the breakthrough in his first over; making Parthiv Patel play all over a ball that did not turn and hit the left-hander’s leg stump.

Next, he foxed MI captain Rohit Sharma with a delivery that hastened off the pitch and immediately won a leg before decision from umpire S. Ravi against the rampaging Buttler. The right-hander appeared to have inside-edged the ball.

Nitish Rana got into the act with some courageous shots during his 28-ball tenure in the middle.

After Rana’s dismissal, Kieron Pollard took on Tahir in his second spell of two overs. Even as he appeared to be set for his usual onslaught, Mayank Agarwal pulled off what has to be the first spectacular catch of this edition; the Karnataka player dived in front to hold the catch that gave Stokes his first IPL wicket.

Smith and Supergiant seemed to be in control of the innings. But, Hardik, held back till as late as the No. 8 position, delivered the big runs making an unbeaten 35 off just 14 balls.