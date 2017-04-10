Supergiant needs to be wary of Daredevils’ surprise element

Rising Pune Supergiant needs to be wary of the surprise element from Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2017 face-off on Tuesday night.

Daredevils under-performed against Royal Challengers Bangalore to start with a defeat. The game was a low-scoring one with spinners grabbing the attention.

Coached by Rahul Dravid, the visitors have such variety and depth in talent that RPS doesn’t know what to expect from DD in a contest on home turf at the MCA stadium. Twenty20 is all about keeping the rival guessing and Dravid pulls it off by identifying special skills in players and backing them all the way.

England’s Sam Billings considers himself fortunate to learn from him. “One of the great things about IPL is for me to work with one of the best to have played the game. Rahul Dravid tells us what we are supposed to do, at the same time allows us freedom to play our way,” said the opener.

Rishabh Pant is another talent making heads turn in the DD line-up. “Rishabh would have won the game for us, he only needed someone to hang in at the other end,” said Billings.

Sanju Samson, Karun Nair grew into match-winning batsmen under Dravid’s guidance. Aditya Tare caught his eye this time, like Ajinkya Rahane earlier with Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane is in the RPS dugout and he is familiar with the self-belief in DD dressing room. Billings points out: “We have a good pace attack and classy spinners in Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra. Shahbaz Nadeem bowled brilliantly and it was disappointing not to have gone over the line (against RCB). No team can be taken lightly, including us.”

Power-packed line-up

Steve Smith, RPS captain and former Dravid teammate at Royals, heads a power-packed batting line-up, featuring Rahane, M.S. Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Dan Christian to name a handful. A thriller is in store, in case the hosts are chasing a target. Zaheer Khan’s control, Pat Cummings’s lethal pace, leg-spinner Mishra’s loop and turn can humble the best.

Ben Stokes bowling to Carlos Brathwaite is a tussle between allrounders. The big Englishman, in IPL debut season and carrying a fabulous ₹14.5 crore price tag, may face his tormentor from the T20 World Cup whose burst of sixes lifted West Indies over the line in the final at Eden Gardens.

Four overs each in two matches, one rapid-fire half-century from Stokes proves that the England allrounder is ready to fire.

Brathwaite is the quieter one with bat and ball so far in IPL 2017, two overs by him costing 29 runs and scoring just one run from five deliveries faced at No. 7 for Daredevils.