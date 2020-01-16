‘Superfan’ Charulata Patel no more

Charulata Patel, the octogenarian ‘Superfan’ of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, has died due to age-related ailments.

The 87-year-old passed away on Monday, a post on her Instagram page, ‘Cricket Daadi’, stated. “With a heavy heart, I inform you that our beautiful grandmother took her last breath on January 13th at 5:30 pm,” the post read.

“She was such a cute little lady, it is true that small things come in small packages. Our dadi was a pleasure, it was / is really exceptional. It was our world. I want to thank you all for making you feel special last year. She loved the attention.”

“#TeamIndia’s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted BCCI.

The wheelchair-bound Charulata came to limelight when she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2 last year in Birmingham.

Her enthusiasm prompted Kohli and Rohit to personally thank her and the two showed their gratitude by seeking her blessings after India’s win.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted a message on its official Twitter page to condole her death.

“R.I.P Charulata Patel ji, the 87-year-old superfan who cheered India on at #CWC19,” the world body stated.