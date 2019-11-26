Cricket

Super League | Close race on for three semifinal spots

With the possibility of both the groups witnessing a triple tie, a lot of teams were busy calculating the net run rate (NRR), besides plotting the downfall of their opposition.

With Haryana being the only team that has sealed a place in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the last day of the Super League phase promises to be an interesting affair.

All eyes on NRR

In the more competitive Group B, Karnataka has finished with three wins and one loss with an NRR of 0.762. Tamil Nadu and Mumbai have two wins each.

There is a possibility of a three-way tie with Karnataka on points if TN and Mumbai prevail in their clashes against Jharkhand and Punjab respectively, on Wednesday.

In that case, the three teams will have 12 points each and the NRR will decide the qualification. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will hold the edge since TN’s NRR is 0.413 as compared to Mumbai’s -0.589.

In Group A, Haryana (three wins) has already qualified but the fight for the second place is very close.

On Wednesday, Delhi (0.767) takes on Rajasthan (-0.385) and the winner could end up with eight points, same as Baroda (-0.908) which has finished the league stage. Maharashtra (-0.597) too can join the race on eight points if it beats group-topper Haryana.

