Super Kings’ training sessions suspended

Chennai Super Kings’ practice sessions at the MAC Stadium stand suspended from March 14 due to the COVID-19 threat, it was announced on Friday.

With the IPL being suspended until April 15, the players who had gathered in the city from the first week of March, are likely to head back to their home base.

The team’s main camp was scheduled to be held from March 19, with coach Stephen Fleming and other foreign players.

Good news

On a day when the IPL was suspended, there was some good news for the fans after Chennai Corporation de-sealed the three stands (I, J & K) that were closed for nearly seven years.

“The I, J & K stands at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium were de-sealed and opened today (March 13, Friday) in the presence of Shri Ravikumar, Zonal Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation.

“The President and Members of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressed their sincere gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu.”

The three stands were sealed following a lack of setback space because of the Madras Cricket Club’s gym.

The gym was demolished last month, paving the way for the reopening of the stands.