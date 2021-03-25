Super Kings leave for Mumbai

Dhoni.

Chennai

25 March 2021 21:18 IST

To continue preparations and be based there for a month

Chennai Super Kings left for Mumbai on Thursday following a two-week camp here. The team will continue its preparations for the 2021 Indian Premier League in Mumbai and be based there for a month.

The Super Kings play their first five matches in Mumbai — Delhi Capitals (April 10), Punjab Kings (April 16), Rajasthan Royals (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 21) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 25) — before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league stage fixtures.

CSK's pre-season camp started on March 8 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium with skipper M.S. Dhoni leading the way.

Advertising

Advertising

“The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets,” said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.

“After the previous season, Dhoni told us he would reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here,” he added.

CSK picked six players, including prominent names like Moeen Ali and K. Gowtham (off-spin all-rounders), at the auction in February after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.