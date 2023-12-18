ADVERTISEMENT

Ambati Rayudu launches Super Kings Academy in Coimbatore

December 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated December 19, 2023 12:13 am IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario

Rayudu speaks during the launch of the Super Kings Academy in Coimbatore.

The young cricketers from this part of the region had lots to cheer as former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Ambati Rayudu launched the Super Kings Academy (SKA) here on Sunday.

The Academy, located at the FE Sports Zone on the VK Road in Thaneer Pandal, will conduct coaching classes for boys and girls, aged between six and 23, from January next.

“Coimbatore is lucky and fortunate because growing up as a cricketer to get these kinds of facilities to practice is a dream. I am sure a lot of good cricketers will come up using these facilities here,” said Rayudu.

“Personally, I learnt about professional sport only when I was about 17 or 18. But, kids now with the help of CSK and all the coaching staff can learn it at a very early age. And, it will help them to not only represent Tamil Nadu but also India in the future,” he added.

Interested students and parents can meet the SKA staff during the counselling sessions on December 23 and 24.

Visit www.superkingsacademy.com for more details or contact 7305422282/ 6379389646.

