Super Giants hope to set right home record as it takes on Royal Challengers

April 30, 2023

The slow surface at the Ekana cricket stadium and the true wicket at the PCA stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants raked up the second-highest IPL score, are worlds apart. The Super Giants have never really mastered the home conditions, losing three out of the four matches, and imploded while chasing a small target against Gujarat Titans last week.

Another chance

The Super Giants will get another opportunity to set the home record right when it takes on stuttering Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The playing surface at the Ekana stadium will again be in focus and the key differentiator in the contest could be how well the batters adapt to the pitch to put up more than a par total.

Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran played blazing knocks against Punjab Kings as Lucknow piled up 257 for five against Punjab Kings. But the low bounce at the Ekana stadium will not encourage such fearless batting and Super Giants batters will have to temper their aggression and play wisely against the RCB bowlers.

Onus on batters

The top-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t hit full stride this season. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been consistent, but the lack of power-hitters in the lower order has hurt RCB and the side has contrived to lose matches it should have won. RCB will be playing the first of its five consecutive away matches at the Ekana stadium and will find the conditions a bit more challenging. However, the longer boundaries at the stadium will offer some comfort for the RCB bowlers and the onus will be on the batters to come good.