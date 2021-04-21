IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings opt to bat, Williamson in for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai

21 April 2021 16:48 IST

Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers have also made three changes with Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul coming in for Manish Pandey, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.