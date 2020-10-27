Cricket

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad make 3 changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson replaced Jonny Bairstow. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Capitals went with the same side that played in their last game while Sunrisers made three changes, replacing Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed with Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Comments
Related Articles

Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria government head

Coronavirus | Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after testing

Feels surreal, says Varun Chakravarthy on his surprise India call-up

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians to face-off against RCB, winner to secure play-off berth

I’ve battled depression and continue to struggle with it, says Mitchell Johnson

Gavaskar seeks clarity regarding Rohit Sharma’s fitness status

Du Plessis, Russell and Miller pull out of Lankan Premier League

Indian Premier League 2020 | Way Mandeep played made everyone emotional: KL Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rohit Sharma resumes training for Mumbai Indians

Hanuma Vihari says there will be enough time to adapt to take on Australia

India’s tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, Rahul and Siraj selected for Tests
Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 26, 2020.

IPL 2020 | Revitalised Kings’ fifth win on the trot lifts them to fourth

IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini doubtful starter against Mumbai Indians after injuring his bowling hand

Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eyes playoff berth in clash against SRH

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

IPL 2020 | Hope this hundred gives family some happiness in difficult time: Stokes
Special Arrangement

Hardik Pandya first player in IPL to take a knee supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

Indian Premier League 2020 | Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 7:26:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-delhi-capitals-indian-premier-league-2020-dubai/article32955953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY