Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as director of cricket

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody. File   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season, guiding the team to IPL the title in 2016 before he was replaced by England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in July last year.

“@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising,” the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle.

During Moody’s seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached the IPL play-offs five times.

In this year’s IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

