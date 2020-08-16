Sunil Gavaskar’s tribute to Chauhan: May your soul have everlasting peace, partner

“Never in my wildest nightmares could I believe that his words about being in the mandatory overs of life would come true so soon.”

Aaja, aaja, gale mil (come, come, give me a hug), after all we are in the mandatory overs of life” was the usual greeting of my opening partner Chetan Chauhan whenever we met over the last two or three years. I would say to him that “no, no, we must have another century partnership” and he would laugh and then say “arre baba (oh boy!), you are the century-maker, not me”.

Never in my wildest nightmares could I believe that his words about being in the mandatory overs of life would come true so soon. It's so hard to believe that his laughter and cheerful banter won't be there the next time I go to Delhi.

Chetan always said that if we are asked what was our best contribution to Indian cricket we should say that it was getting the exemptions for the cricketing fraternity. His desire to help others manifested in him joining politics and right till the end he was a giver, not a taker.

He had a good sense of humour too. His favourite song as we walked out to face some of the most hostile bowlers in the game was “muskura ladle muskura (smile, darling, smile)”. That was his way of easing the nerves while confronting challenges. Now that my partner is no more, how can I smile?

May your soul have everlasting peace, partner.