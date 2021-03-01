Sune Luus to lead SA women in India; Van Niekerk, Chloe Tryon still out due to injuries

Sune Luus. File Photo.

Lucknow

01 March 2021 00:15 IST

Sune Luus will lead South Africa women, who arrived here on Sunday, against India in the upcoming limited-over series as regular skipper Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon will again miss the assignment due to injuries, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Sunday.

The visitors arrived in India on Saturday and are currently serving a six-day quarantine period. They will train for two days before facing India in the series-opening ODI on March 7 here.

South Africa retained most of the players in the 18-member squad which had won the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan last month. van Niekerk and Tryon were not part of that series.

Pacer Masabata Klaas is the only one to miss out after picking up an injury at the last moment.

"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions," coach Hilton Moreeng was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The squad:

Sune Luus (Capt.), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall and Tumi Sekhukhune.