Sudeep Tyagi calls it a day

Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

The 33-year-old played four ODIs, taking three wickets, and one T20 International. He last played for India in 2010.

He also featured in 14 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“This is the most difficult decision I ever made, to say goodbye to my dream,” tweeted Tyagi.

Tyagi, who picked up 109 wickets in 41 First Class matches, also featured in 23 List-A matches (31 wickets). He played in the 2009 and 2010 IPL seasons.

“I have achieved what is every player’s dream — represent the country and wear the Indian flag” said Tyagi.

“I want to thank M.S. Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go.”