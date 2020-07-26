Stuart Broad rips through West Indies

England increased its lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs, as openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley built a steady partnership to take it to 86 for no loss in the second innings, at tea on the third day of the third Test on Sunday.

With the prospect of Monday’s play being curtailed by rain, England will want to leave enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the series 2-1.

Picking all four

England began its second innings just before lunch after Stuart Broad continued his dominant role in the Test by grabbing four quick wickets in the morning to dismiss the West Indies for 197. Broad ended with six for 31 in 14 overs, mopping up the tail to give England a 172-run first-innings lead.

But it took a frustrating 54 minutes for England to make a breakthrough on Sunday after the West Indies had resumed on 137 for six, facing the possibility of being asked to bat again.

Captain Jason Holder led the fightback as he scored an important 46 runs to help his side avoid the follow-on.

He and Shane Dowrich added 41 to the overnight total before the Windies skipper was trapped leg-before by Broad. The 34-year-old England pacer trapped Rakheem Cornwall for 10, Kemar Roach followed three balls later and Dowrich was the last to fall for 37.

Dowrich was hit by a ball in the face while keeping wicket in the afternoon and had to leave the field for treatment, while Holder also had to be attended to after taking a blow to the thumb.