Stuart Broad fined for ‘audible obscenity’ during Johannesburg Test

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis and England bowler Stuart Broad have a chat as Jos Buttler (l) looks on during Day Four of the Fourth Test between South Africa and England at Wanderers on January 27, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis and England bowler Stuart Broad have a chat as Jos Buttler (l) looks on during Day Four of the Fourth Test between South Africa and England at Wanderers on January 27, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.   | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Broad was cited by the match officials after Monday’s incident in Johannesburg, when he approached South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and used “inappropriate language”.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for “use of an audible obscenity” during the fourth Test against South Africa.

He was found to have breached article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”.

One demerit point has been added to Broad’s disciplinary record. It was the second offence in a 24-month period for the bowler.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Vernon Philander and Ben Stokes were all hit with punishments for various offences during the series, which England won 3-1.

