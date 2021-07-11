Stress on fielding paying off

11 July 2021 01:05 IST

Harleen’s brilliant catch has energised team: Harmanpreet

A 99-second video clip on ECB’s Twitter handle attracted over two million views within a matter of hours.

Harleen Deol’s sensational catch at the long-off boundary to send back Amy Jones in the first T20I on Saturday has caught the cricketing world’s attention.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who herself had taken a stunning catch earlier in the same over from Shikha Pandey, said a lot of work had gone into improving the team’s fielding.

“Catches like those energise the team,” she said at a virtual press conference ahead of the second T20I to be played at Hove on Sunday.

“We have been working with fielding coach Abhay Sharma for some time. The little things he tells us help us improve a great deal. He has had individual sessions with us and he also knows the most ideal fielding positions for all of us,” Harmanpreet said.

About Friday’s defeat, she said India unfortunately lost some quick wickets.

“Our approach was positive and we were trying to win the match and had the D/L method on our minds,” she said. “We will go out and try to win the remaining two matches. The wickets are really good to bat on.”

Harmanpreet said she was pleased to note that Shikha, easily the pick of the Indian bowlers at Northampton, was enjoying her bowling.

“She is doing the right thing, without over-thinking,” she said.