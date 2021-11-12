Stokes trains with rest of the England squad

Gold Coast

12 November 2021 05:45 IST

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium on Thursday.

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger. England’s Ashes preparations will start with two matches against England Lions, which is also in Australia.

