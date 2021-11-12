Cricket

Stokes trains with rest of the England squad

Gearing up: Ben Stokes fresh after a break would be eager to get back on the field during the Ashes   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium on Thursday.

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger. England’s Ashes preparations will start with two matches against England Lions, which is also in Australia.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 6:42:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/stokes-trains-with-rest-of-the-england-squad/article37445899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY