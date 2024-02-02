ADVERTISEMENT

Stokes looks to make good use of Anderson’s experience

February 02, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

P. K. Ajith Kumar

Anderson’s inclusion a value addition. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Two bowlers of varying ages will be in the limelight for England in the second Test. Shoaib Bashir is 20, James Anderson is 41.

Anderson had missed the first Test. Mark Wood was England’s seamer.

The master of swing, however, has now replaced the genuine quick. Anderson had come in as a substitute fielder in Hyderabad.

“I think that is just Jimmy’s attitude,” praised his captain Ben Stokes. “Even people when they are not part of the playing eleven, they have a huge influence on a Test match. They are contributing to everything that is going on in the field.”

Stokes believes Anderson’s experience will count. “I think it goes under the radar how good his record in India is. Considering what Jimmy is known for — ‘the Swing King’ and all that — it just proves how good a bowler he is. He has different skill-sets that I will be able to exploit in the Indian conditions. It’s not just picking Jimmy for the new ball, it’s the other stuff he possesses as well. People should look up to Jimmy, considering he is where he is at 41.”

Related Topics

Test cricket

