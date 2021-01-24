Cricket

Stokes lands in Chennai

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived in Chennai on Sunday along with a few other English cricketers who are not a part of the ongoing England-Sri Lanka Test series.

They will undergo a period of quarantine at Hotel Leela Palace and begin training only from February 2.

The rest of the England team, currently in Sri Lanka, will land in Chennai on January 27.

It appears that the ECB has requested the BCCI to conduct all the four Tests of the series under closed doors with no spectators.

TNCA secretary R.S. Ramasaamy said there had been no communication yet to this effect from the BCCI to the TNCA.

