CricketDubai 03 October 2020 22:37 IST
Comments
Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes arrives in UAE on October 4
Updated: 03 October 2020 22:43 IST
All-rounder Ben Stokes arrives in the UAE on Sunday and will join his side Rajasthan Royals after a six-day quarantine period.
Stokes missed the initial matches as he was in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged. The 29-year-old had left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan in August after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.
The franchise also tweeted a picture of Stokes on his way to the UAE. The England all-rounder had earlier put up photographs of him with his family on Instagram with the caption “goodbyes never get easier”.
More In Cricket
Read more...