Cricket

Stokes arrives in UAE today

Saying goodbye: Ben Stokes with his family in New Zealand.   | Photo Credit: Ben Stokes

All-rounder Ben Stokes arrives in the UAE on Sunday and will join his side Rajasthan Royals after a six-day quarantine period.

Stokes missed the initial matches as he was in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged. The 29-year-old had left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan in August after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The franchise also tweeted a picture of Stokes on his way to the UAE. The England all-rounder had earlier put up photographs of him with his family on Instagram with the caption “goodbyes never get easier”.

