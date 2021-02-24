Cricket

Stokes applies saliva, warned by umpire

In a breach of the COVID-19 protocol, England allrounder Ben Stokes inadvertently applied saliva on the ball during India’s first innings on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday.

The incident happened during the change of ends after the 12th over. The umpires immediately sanitised the ball and Nitin Menon, the ICC Elite panel umpire, also had a word with Stokes.

In a major breach of the bio-secure bubble, a spectator ran on to the field in the 19th over of India’s innings.

The fan jumped over the fence and started sprinting towards Virat Kohli. However, when the India captain gestured to him to go back, he obliged.

