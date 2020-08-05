England vs Ireland| Stirling and Balbirnie script a famous win

Ireland’s Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie struck superb centuries as the tourist chased down a daunting target of 329 to stun World champion England in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

Ireland never looked intimidated in its chase as Stirling smashed 142 (128b, 9x4, 6x6) and Balbirnie 113 (112b, 12x4), their 214-run association for the second wicket helping the team reach the target with one delivery to spare. Ireland raced along in its reply, aided by a poor length from the home bowlers, with Stirling reaching his ninth ODI century and captain Balbirnie his sixth.

Ireland’s only other victory over England had come at the 2011 World Cup when it scored 329 for seven with Kevin O’Brien making a century. He was at the crease to hit the winning runs in this latest victory.

The scores: England 328 in 49.5 overs lost to Ireland 329 for three in 49.5 overs (Paul Stirling 142, Andy Balbirnie 113, Harry Tector 29 n.o.).

Man-of-the-match: Paul Stirling; Man-of-the-series: David Willey.

England won the three-match series 2-1.