Still I rise: Despite knockout exit, RCB showed spirit and chutzpah

There is something unique and awe-inspiring about comeback stories and redemption arcs. More so in sport. These tales showcase grit, determination, resilience and a certain never-say-die spirit in the face of adversity that brings out the best in individuals and teams alike.

The story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL journey is no different. RCB has boasted of some of the world’s most destructive batters and some of the best bowlers in the business across seasons. Despite that, this outfit has found itself at the receiving end of the unforgiving nature of the sport since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

RCB has had a shot at the ultimate prize, the coveted IPL trophy, three times but the championship crown has remained elusive.

Ahead of the 2024 season of the IPL, the franchise’s triumph in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League came as a shot in the arm for the outfit and its loyalists. That was a comeback story by itself. After faltering its way through the tournament, Smriti Mandhana and Co. gathered momentum in the final week to pull off one of the most enthralling resurgences in recent sporting folklore.

THE GIST With just one victory against PBKS and six straight defeats, an early exit looked imminent for RCB A dramatic turnaround saw the Bengaluru side claw its way back from the brink and enter the playoffs The May 18 shootout against CSK saw RCB come out all guns blazing

However, when it came to getting to work in the middle , the men’s side got off to a start that was anything but optimistic. The loss to Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Chepauk uncovered gaping holes in the side’s bowling plans and middle order batting departments.

With just one victory against Punjab Kings and six subsequent losses on the trot, an early exit was all but imminent. Even the sole positive — the imperious performances of senior players Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik — couldn’t compensate.

Extraordinary comeback stories

History has borne witness many times when strife transforms a sporting outfit. Extraordinary comeback stories where teams have defied the odds to win championships. A standout example is Liverpool FC’s UEFA Champions League final ‘miracle’ against AC Milan at Istanbul in 2005.

It was one of the riveting turnarounds in modern sport. With the Reds three goals behind and their backs to the wall at half time, a resurgence looked next to impossible, until Milan ran into Steven Gerrard, whose goal in the 54th minute of the second half ignited a memorable fightback. Liverpool managed to restore parity with the scoreline reading 3-3 when the full time whistle was blown. Rafael Benitez’s side eventually won the game 3-2 on penalties.

Closer home, M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings also pulled off something similar when it lifted its third IPL crown in 2018. With a side infamously dubbed ‘Dad’s Army’ due to the bulk of the players being in the higher end of the age spectrum. What followed was a masterclass in resource utilisation.

So there were plenty of precedents for RCB to draw inspiration from. With seven losses in its first eight games, RCB’s place in the contest was hanging by the flimsiest of threads. Turns out, all that matters is that you hold on to what you have and doggedly rebuild.

“There is a 1% chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough,” Kohli told his RCB teammates in a now viral social media video. “But what matters is what you think about that 1%. Are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have to make that 1 into 10 and then grow that 10 into 30? Eventually, something magical might come out of it.”

Something magical did happen on May 18. As fate would have it, it was the same CSK RCB went up against in a must-win clash. All odds were stacked against Faf’s boys.

Even the weather gods seemed to have turned their backs on the home team, with threats of rain (a washout guaranteeing CSK a playoff spot) looming large.

Eventually, it didn’t rain, it poured! RCB hammered 16 sixes and 14 fours in a cohesive batting effort. The end result was a mammoth total of 218.

The pendulum of fortune swayed uneasily throughout the chase and the team which held its nerve eventually came out on top.

Individual redemption tales

There were small individual redemption tales too. Yash Dayal, who was part of Gujarat Titans last season, is often associated exclusively with the clobbering he subjected to by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh. Rinku hit five consecutive sixes in the last over when GT was defending 29 runs in the final over.

It was necessary to keep the demons of 2023 at bay. With a wet ball and arguably the best finisher on strike, Dayal’s first delivery was a low full toss and it was smoked out of the ground by Dhoni.

When the universe is on your side, nothing can stop you. As Dinesh Karthik revealed during a talk in the dressing room after the match, that six became a blessing in disguise as a new ball was taken for the last five deliveries. Yash Dayal’s back-of-the-hand slower one deceived Dhoni as he top-edged to the fielder at fine leg.

That paved the way for an astounding victory, with Dayal and Co. denying CSK a win by 27 runs and a spot in the playoffs by an even slimmer margin (courtesy NRR).

From a string of losses, RCB won six games on the trot to storm into the playoffs, its ninth appearance in the knockout bracket in IPL history.

Alas, the author of the fairytale decided to close his pen there. The chutzpah and luck that carried RCB thus far ran out against the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. A comprehensive and superior showing with bat and ball helped RR earn another opportunity to make the summit clash with a four-wicket win with six balls left. It was not for a lack of trying. A late resurgence with the bat helped RCB plump a wilting batting effort to 172/8 at the end of 20 overs, easily 30-40 runs more than what was looking possible at one stage. Better efficiency with the ball and wickets earlier in the PowerPlay might have seen a different result being analysed, but it was not meant to be.

The loss notwithstanding, RCB’s campaign will be remembered for a long time, as the side gave itself a fair shot at glory riding on the power of teamwork and a relentless hunger for victory. It’s a hunger the women’s side carried to the winner’s podium and it’s one that could see the men’s outfit enjoy its day in the sun soon enough.

