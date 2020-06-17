Steve Waugh’s manager helps India’s physically-challenged cricketers

In a noble gesture, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf raised ₹ 1.5 lakh to help India’s physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to lockodwn in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan on Wednesday, said, Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under aegis of PCCAI.
“When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players.
“The efforts bore fruits and a sum of ₹1,50,000 was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI,” said Chauhan.
“An amount of ₹5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts,” added Chauhan.
According to Chauhan, these players struggled to make ends meet.
“Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this,” added Chauhan.
Waugh’s manager came to know about PCCAI, when earlier this year the former skipper had met these players for a project he had undertaken.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath