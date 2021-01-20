Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year.
Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the U.AE., where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.
This included three half-centuries, but his contribution as a leader came under the scanner after the team's forgettable performance.
"His contract was up in October 2020, not being renewed," a franchise source told PTI.
Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for ₹12.5 crore.
The same year, the Royals returned from a two-year suspension and appointed Smith as the captain.
However, he stepped down from the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ahead of the lucrative league.
Smith recently drew flak for his underwhelming performance in the series against India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath