Indian Premier League 2020 | Step up, Morgan tells his lads

‘We have to be as adaptable as possible going forward’

New Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said it was high time his team raised its game after its eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

At the post-match media conference, asked about his take on the KKR top-order “which did not apply itself”, Morgan said, “I think that’s putting it very politely. With the bat early on we made a few mistakes. MI bowled really well… It's another area of improvement that we need to make strides on.

“We've just passed the halfway stage and there's no better time to turn things around. Given the strength and depth in our batting line-up and the different skill levels and skill-sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible going forward.”

Morgan hoped for a smooth transition in leadership from Dinesh Karthik. “It took a lot of courage and selflessness from DK… within our group we have a number of leaders that we will need throughout this competition.”

Morgan said Pat Cummins’ focus on golf had improved his batting. “…he is hitting the golf ball really well,” said Morgan.