State units against Ranji Trophy cancellation

But, no formal request made as yet

Multiple member associations have informally reached out to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers as a possible pressure tactic against cancelling the Ranji Trophy.

Ever since The Hindu reported on January 20 that the BCCI was set to cancel the Ranji Trophy for the second successive season, dozens of domestic cricketers have reached out to their associations asking them to take a stand against the decision.

As a result, more than a dozen State association officials have been on the phone with the BCCI hierarchy seeking clarity on the issue.

So far, no association has formally written to the BCCI. A couple of major State units are likely to do so in the next couple of days, it is learnt.

None of the associations were, however, willing to speak on record. “What most of us feel is that none of the BCCI office-bearers is willing to commit on hosting the tournament. It’s the most important tournament in Indian domestic cricket, but so far I doubt if they have thought of any concrete alternative,” a State association secretary said.

While the BCCI is yet to make any official comment, minutes after the BCCI officials met with Indian Premier League franchises on Saturday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a statement detailing how BCCI was trying its best to host the IPL in India.

Priority for IPL

“It’s sad, but all that the BCCI seems to be focused on is the IPL. While there have been four IPLs, including a split edition in two countries, in 18 months, no one seems to be bothered about the Ranji Trophy,” said a veteran domestic cricketer.

“Not only will our careers be over but even our households will continue to suffer with the Ranji not happening for two years in a row,” he lamented.

The Ranji was cancelled last season because of the pandemic. It was the first time since its inception in 1934-35 that the BCCI failed to conduct the tournament. Days before the tournament was to return on January 13, the BCCI postponed it again due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 third wave.