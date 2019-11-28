Stand to be named after Azhar

One of the stands at the northern pavilion end of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here will be named after former India captain Mohd. Azharuddin, who is also the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

This will be formally done before the India-West Indies T20 International to be hosted here on December 6 under lights, K. John Manoj, HCA vice-president, said.

“We have also decided to honour former and late joint secretary R. Dayanand by naming a lounge at the South Pavilion block after him for his contribution to Hyderabad cricket,” Manoj said.

“In the coming days, we will ensure that all those who represented India from Hyderabad, including Arshad Ayub and S.L. Venkatapathi Raju, are duly recognised.”

Azhar said he was grateful to the Apex Council for accepting the proposal of the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association to swap the first and third T20 Internationals of the series.

“This is my first experience of hosting an international match as an administrator and I am grateful to all the members of the HCA for extending complete support in my endeavour to make this a big success,” Azhar said.

The sale of tickets will commence online from Friday on eventsnow.com and a tickets counter will be also be opened at the Gymkhana.

The denominations of tickets:

South Pavilion East (ground floor) ₹12,500; South Pavilion (first floor) ₹5,000; South Pavilion Terrace ₹1,000; North Pavilion Terrace ₹800; North Pavilion (first floor) ₹4,000; North Pavilion (ground floor) ₹7,500; West Pavilion (ground floor) ₹1,500; West Pavilion (first floor) ₹1,000; East Pavilion (ground floor) ₹1,500; East Pavilion (first floor) ₹1,000; South Pavilion Corporate Box ₹12,500; North Pavilion Corporate Box ₹10,000.