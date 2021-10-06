Sri Lanka women’s cricket tour to Pakistan postponed

Colombo

The three-match ODI series until October 29 would have been the first ever tour of Pakistan by Sri Lanka women for a bilateral series.

The hurriedly-arranged Sri Lankan women cricket team's tour of Pakistan, scheduled later this month, has been indefinitely postponed, head coach Hashan Tillakaratne said on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team was to leave for Pakistan for the tour on October 15.

“It is disappointing that the series didn’t come through, it has been cancelled from Pakistan end because they had some logistic issues,” Tillakaratne told reporters.

The two women’s sides have been competing with each other since 1998. Sri Lanka women did tour Pakistan in 2006 but that was for Asia Cup in Karachi where they lost the final to India.

The last bilateral series between the two countries was hosted by Sri Lanka in 2018 when Pakistani women beat the home team 3-0.