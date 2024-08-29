GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lanka wins toss and bowls first in second test against England at Lord’s

Sri Lanka has won the toss against England and chosen to bowl first under a blue sky at Lord’s in the second cricket test

Published - August 29, 2024 03:33 pm IST - London

AP
2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s

2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lanka won the toss against England and chose to bowl first under a blue sky at Lord's, the home of cricket, in the second test starting on Thursday.

After losing the first test by five wickets in Manchester last week, Sri Lanka made two changes by bringing in batter Pathum Nissanka and pace bowler Lahiru Kumara for Kusal Mendis and Vishwa Fernando.

Also Read: England to chase 205 to win first Test against Sri Lanka

England's only change saw Olly Stone come in for fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, who was missing with a thigh injury.

Ollie Pope, filling in as England captain again for the injured Ben Stokes, said he would have batted first if he won the toss. Sri Lanka also won the toss in Manchester.

The third and final match of the series is also in London — at the Oval — next week.

Lineups

England: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, ⁠Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, ⁠Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, ⁠Matthew Potts, ⁠Olly Stone, ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

