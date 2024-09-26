GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SL vs NZ second Test: Dinesh Chandimal century powers Sri Lanka to 194-2 against New Zealand

Dinesh Chandimal was undeterred by the end of his 122-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne, who was run out on 46 soon after lunch

Published - September 26, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Galle

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after scoring century on day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on September 26, 2024

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after scoring century on day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on September 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Dinesh Chandimal’s unbeaten century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 194-2 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Dinesh Chandimal was undeterred by the end of his 122-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne, who was run out on 46 soon after lunch owing to a miscommunication between the pair.

Karunaratne walked back to the pavilion fuming but Chandimal pushed ahead, hitting his 16th Test century with a single off Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner.

He was aggressive from the outset, capitalising on loose deliveries and hitting 13 boundaries as New Zealand missed two chances to break the partnership.

Chandimal was on 107 at the break alongside Angelo Mathews on 35, who reached the milestone of 2,000 Test runs on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch.

New Zealand saw a day of missed opportunities as Chandimal capitalised on loose deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries.

Chandimal was dropped on five by Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over, while wicketkeeper Tom Blundell missed a chance to stump Karunaratne on 17 off the spin of Ajaz Patel.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs. New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

New Zealand players wore black armbands to honour the late Ian Taylor, who was the manager of the Black Caps from 1980 to 1990.

Published - September 26, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.