ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats in first test against New Zealand

Updated - September 18, 2024 11:34 am IST - GALLE

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat after winning the toss in the first test against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium

AP

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket to New Zealand’s William O’Rourke on the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat after winning the toss in the first test against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams opted to play two spinners with Sri Lanka going for the left-arm spin of Prabath Jayasuriya and off-spin of Ramesh Mendis. New Zealand went with two specialist left-arm spinners — Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand is playing its first test match in six months after a warm-up test last week against Afghanistan in India was washed out after five days without a ball being bowled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka is coming off a three-match test series in England which the hosts won 2-1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US