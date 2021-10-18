Cricket

T20 World Cup first round | Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Namibia

An overview of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi | Photo Credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup
PTI Abu Dhabi 18 October 2021 19:39 IST
Updated: 18 October 2021 19:39 IST

Namibia earned the right to be in the first round after doing well in the regional qualifying event in Africa

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

While Sri Lanka were forced to play the Qualifiers after dropping out of top-eight nations in the ICC rankings, Namibia earned the right to be in the first round after doing well in the regional qualifying event in Africa.

Teams: Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (Capt), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Capt), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

